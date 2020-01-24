HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two boats and a dock were severely burned after catching fire in Hall County Friday morning.
Hall County Fire responded to a double slip two story pontoon boat and a ski boat fire on T Moore Road in western Hall County.
When they arrived, one boat had already caught fire and extended to the other boat. The fire was quickly extinguished and both boats and the dock suffered extensive damage.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.