DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A homicide investigation is underway after police discovered two bodies in a burning vehicle.
Police say the burning vehicle was discovered around 5:15 p.m. in the 8000 block of Colquitt Street. The circumstances of the victims' deaths has not yet been determined.
