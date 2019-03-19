Gwinnett County, GA (CBS46) Police have found the bodies of two men from Athens-Clarke County that have been missing for three months.
The bodies of Joshua Jackson and Derrick Ruff, both 25, were found on March 17 in Gwinnett County.
Jackson and Ruff were last seen together around 10 p.m. on December 18, 2018. Both were reported missing days later.
Days after their disappearance, Athens-Clarke Police posted a picture of a vehicle of interest in the case. They say the vehicle was last seen at a Lawrenceville area shopping center. That vehicle was later found abandoned in a neighborhood off Monfort Road.
On Sunday, crews found their bodies inside a storage unit at the Extra Space Storage on Lawrenceville Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville. Both were riddled with gunshots.
Two men have been identified as persons-of-interest in the case. Lesley Chappell Green, 30, of Stone Mountain is being charged with two counts of concealing the deaths of another. He's currently in the Gwinnett County Jail.
Robert Maurice Carlisle, 32, of Lithonia is currently on the run. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
The case is being investigated as a homicide. Police say the motive appears to be gang-related.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
