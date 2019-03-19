ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46)- Two men from Athens were found shot to death in a storage unit nearly three months after they were reported missing.
The bodies of Joshua Jackson and Derrick Ruff were found Sunday, March 17 inside a storage unit at Extra Space Storage in Gwinnett County, located off Lawrenceville Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Corporal Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department said evidence indicated the men were murdered inside the storage unit and their bodies had been inside of that storage unit for several months.
Police believe their deaths were tied to gang activity.
"We believe this is associated with the Gangster Disciples ... and the motive (for their deaths) was part gang activity," said Capt. Jerry Saulters with Athens-Clarke County Police. "There is an active investigation going on with active parties that could be responsible."
Saulters said it is not clear at this time if the victims were involved in gang activity themselves.
Jackson and Ruff were last seen together in Athens on December 18 in an SUV that was found three days later in Gwinnett County off Monfort Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Athens-Clarke and Gwinnett police reportedly worked with the FBI and other agencies as they searched approximately 100 acres in Gwinnett County.
Then on Sunday, Gwinnett police and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force began focusing the search along an area off Lawrenceville Highway near Clearwater Place, according to police.
Cadaver dogs were brought in to assist and they alerted searchers to a rental unit at the Extra Space storage facility in which the bodies of Ruff and Jackson were found.
Lesley Chappell Green, 30, of Stone Mountain was arrested and charged with two counts of concealing the death of another, police said.
Warrants were obtained charging 32-year-old Lithonia resident Robert Maurice Carlisle with two counts of concealing the death of another, according to police.
“As more suspects are identified, additional people could be charged,” Gwinnett County police noted. “As the investigation continues, Green and Carlisle could face more criminal charges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.