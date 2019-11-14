ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigators were called to a home in Athens after an officer involved shooting that occurred late October.
After further investigation, Athens-Clarke Police Department released body cam footage of an officer involved shooting during a press conference on Thursday.
Around 8 p.m. on October 26, officers reported to a home in Athens after a person told them that a neighbor was allegedly planning to shoot another neighbor. After canvassing the area, officers found a 45-year-old man with a gun. When officers attempted to question the suspect, he began firing several shots. Officers fired back at the suspect.
The man was transported to a local hospital and he was later pronounced deceased due to his injuries.
Authorities said, the name of the deceased is being released pending notification of the next of kin.
According to departmental policy, both officers have been placed on administrative leave, pending a
preliminary review of the facts of the case.
