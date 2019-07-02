ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) – Police have released body cam footage from an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead and an officer with minor injuries.
The incident occurred at the River Club Apartments in the 1000 block of Macon Highway in Athens around 12:30 p.m. on Monday.
Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Spruill Sr. said in a press conference Monday afternoon that police responded to a report of a man acting erratically, armed with a butcher knife and covered in what authorities believe was his own blood.
When they arrived on the scene, Spruill says officers repeatedly ordered Aaron Hong, 23, to drop the knife. However, officers say Hong disregarded the orders and continued to move toward them.
Hong is seen in the video charging at one of the officers with a knife in his hand. That officer fired multiple shots at Hong. He was hit but got back up and charged at another officer.
Hong managed to put that officer in a headlock, then he attempted to grab his gun. A second officer then shot Hong multiple times. He was treated on the scene but succumbed to his injuries.
Spruill said in accordance with policy, the officers involved were placed on administrative leave pending investigation into the incident.
