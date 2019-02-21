Gainesville, GA (CBS46) CBS46 has the body camera video that shows how a police officer had his head busted open with his own handcuffs.
Police say the incident started with the officer trying to arrest a suspect but it ended up in a bloody fight. They say the man even tried to grab the officer’s gun.
The body cam video is violent and almost hard to watch.
In the video, Gainesville Police officer Stephen Lucious is on top of suspect Eric Pitt.
Police say the fight started shortly after officer Lucious asked Pitt to leave the Hometown Studios hotel.
They say he was given a criminal trespassing warning but came back two days later. So, hotel staff called the police.
Then, things escalate.
As officer Lucius tries to arrest Pitt, the two quickly hit to the ground. Cell phone video shows Lucious trying to restrain Pitt's hands. That's when the fight suddenly turns into a bloody brawl.
“He gets one handcuff on and as he moves his arm around, the suspect hits officer Lucious right in the side of his head,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish.
After he was hit several times, blood splatters everywhere. Officer Lucious’ head is busted open.
He calls for back up and eventually Pitts is taken to jail.
“I think officer Lucious did a phenomenal job of taking care of himself, protecting himself and protecting all those bystanders who were standing there with cell phones,” said Chief Parrish.
Police say if Pitt complied, he could have walked away with a misdemeanor.
Instead, he's facing six charges. At least one of them is a felony.
