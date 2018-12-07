DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46)- A fire at The Park on Sweetwater Apartments in Duluth leaves 20 people displaced for holidays and eight apartments uninhabitable.
The Gwinnett Police arrived no scene first and went door-to-door making sure residents were out.
The police department sent the body cam video from its rookie officers who made the rescues.
“Because of the quick actions of both Officer Buckley and Officer Goehrig, everyone made it out of the building and no casualties were reported,” said the officers’ supervisor, Sgt. Justin Richey in a statement.
The Gwinnett Fire Department says a woman who was returning home noticed the fire in the mail hut, which is connected to one of the apartment buildings. She called 911.
The fire department credits the officers with clearing the building before they arrived.
The officers can be seen and heard trying to rescue children and telling residents to wake up and get out around 1:40am on December 1.
“We all work together,” said Gwinnett County Fire Captain Tommy Rutledge. “We all have one mission and one goal and that is to save lives and protect property.”
The Gwinnett Fire department is saying the fire is not suspicious, but investigators have not determined the exact cause.
Rutledge say in order to prevent future fires families should, “make sure you know where to go when there is a fire. Make sure you have an alarm system or smoke system that tells you where to go when there is a fire. In fact, smoke alarms should be on every level of our homes and in each of the bedrooms.”
The American Red Cross has stepped in to help with temporary housing for the victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.