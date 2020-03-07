HABERSHAM County, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities say a woman was found dead after a massive house fire in Habersham County early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched around 6:45 a.m. to a home on the 600 block of Yonah Post Road in Alto after reports of a fire.
During the investigation, deputies discovered an unknown female who was reported deceased on scene.
The Georgia Insurance Commissioner Criminal Investigations unit and Georgia Bureau of Investigations were called to investigate the scene.
Details surrounding the incident are not yet known. The investigation is ongoing.
