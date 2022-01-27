ATLANTA (CBS46) — Henry County police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead on the side of Lower Woosley Road.
It happened shortly after 11 p.m. Jan. 21. The victim was identified as Derrick Quinere Wilson.
A black older model Chevy Silverado was observed leaving the scene.
If anyone has information regarding the driver of the black Chevy Silverado, or the circumstances leading up to Wilson's death, please contact Detective Barefoot at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos and videos to 770-220-7009.
