LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) Police have confirmed with CBS46 that a body has been found at a DeKalb County gas station.
The body was found Wednesday morning at the BP station on Panola Road in Lithonia.
It's unclear how the person died. The identity of the person has not been released.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as new information is learned.
A man is found dead and bleeding inside his car at this Lithonia gas station. I am talking to people who saw him and will bring you a live report at noon on @cbs46. pic.twitter.com/vNROL4rl4b— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) July 17, 2019
