ATLANTA (CBS46) — Hall County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a body found floating in Lake Lanier on Sept. 14.
The Sheriff's Office says they received a call around 5:15 p.m. from someone on a personal watercraft who spotted the body approximately 100 yards from the shore of Old Federal Campground.
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and the sheriff's office Marine Unit recovered the body.
Officials believe the body belonging to a white male had been in the water for about a week.
The sheriff's office is asking for help in identifying the body, which has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-533-7187.
