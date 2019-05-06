SCOTTDALE, Ga. (CBS46) The body of an unidentified person was discovered by fires crews battling a blaze at an abandoned DeKalb County church.
Around noon on Monday, crews arrived to the church located in the 500 block of Parkdale Drive. The roof was partially collapsed and heavy smoke and flames were observed coming from the building.
After extinguishing the flames, crews surveyed the building which lead them to discover the body covered in debris.
A cause of fire has not yet been determined.
