DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A car fire is now a death investigation.
Late Friday night DeKalb County Police Officers responded to a vehicle fire in the 4200 block of Riverlake way. Once the fire was out, they found a body in the car.
Investigators tell CBS46 it appears to be a woman's body. The Medical Examiner has to determine the cause of death.
