COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) For nearly a week a body laid in the Chattahoochee River near Akers Drive and Akers Mill Road before it was discovered.
Sandy Springs fire and police personnel retrieved the body from the river on Saturday, April 6th.
On Monday, exactly seven days after Suzanne Elizabeth Giaimo was reported missing, a Cobb County medical examiner confirmed it was her body that had been pulled from the water.
At this time no foul play is suspected in the 47-year-old's death.
