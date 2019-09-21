ROCKMART, POLK Co (CBS46) -- A body found in a shallow creek Saturday afternoon in Rockmart has been sent to the GBI's crime lab.
Neighbors on Jones Avenue near Elm Street in Rockmart called police after making the discovery.
The coroner estimates the body has been in the creek for between 10 and 14 days.
They don't know who it is yet. They know it is a man, but they cannot tell his race.
No foul play is suspected.
