ELLENWOOD, Ga. (CBS46) DeKalb County investigators have identified a body found at a landfill in Ellenwood.
They believe the victim is 38-year-old German Villa, from Arizona.
Police said a dump truck unknowingly picked the body up, while on a route. They said workers then found it at the Seminole Landfill last Friday.
At this point, detectives believe Villa was murdered.
