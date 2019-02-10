MARIETTA, GA (CBS46) Firefighters made a gruesome discovery Sunday morning after fighting flames near a Regency Inn & Suites.
Crews were dispatched at 12:53 a.m. to the 600 block of Cobb Parkway where they found two acres of land behind the motel on fire. After extinguishing the flames, the body of a deceased male was discovered on the ground.
Fire investigators are working to determine if the male suspect died as a result of the fire. His identity has not been released. The investigation continues.
