LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office has identified a body found in the Chestatee River in Lumpkin County as 34-year-old Belinda Butterfield.
Butterfield was reported missing in the area after she was last seen swimming in the Tesnatee Creek that empties into the Chestatee River. The Canton woman disappeared Monday.
The Lumpkin County Fire/EMS, White County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Department of Natural Resources all assisted in the effort to locate Butterfield.
No further information has been released.
