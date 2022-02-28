ATLANTA (CBS46) — College Park police are investigating after a body was found in the parking lot of a Super 8 motel.
Authorities responded to the scene Monday morning. A body could be seen on the ground of the parking lot near Old National Highway.
Details surrounding the incident remain limited at this time. CBS46 is at the scene and will have the latest updates as more information becomes available.
