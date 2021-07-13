ATLANTA (CBS46) — A body has been found in the Peachtree Creek near Buckhead, according to the Atlanta Fire Department.
Details are still limited at this time, but Chopper46 is flying near the 2300 block of Peachtree Road NW.
Several emergency personnel are on scene and CBS46 has a crew headed to the area to learn more.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
