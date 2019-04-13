Athens, GA (CBS46) Police are investigating after a body was found by two kayakers in a river near Athens.
The body was found around 1 p.m. in the Middle Oconee River neat St. Georgia Drive.
The body was removed and has been transferred to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta where an autopsy will be performed.
Police do not suspect foul play.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact the Athens-Clarke Police Department.
