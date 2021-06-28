ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office says a dead body has been found in Conyers.
Details are very limited at this time, but officials say they have been working the scene since Monday morning.
The body was found on Ebenezer Road near Cherry Hill Lane in Conyers.
The investigation continues at this hour.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.