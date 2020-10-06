HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The body of an unidentified person was discovered Tuesday evening inside a vehicle belonging to Natalie Jones, a woman who has been missing for months.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says identification of the body is pending an autopsy.
Jones, a mother of two, was reported missing July 5. She was last seen in the 200 block of River Chase Drive in Alabama. The 27-year-old West Georgia woman was diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia.
Her vehicle was found in Heard County.
Update: Natalie Jones’ car has been found in Heard County. A body inside the car has not been identified and pending an autopsy. This is a joint investigation with the Heard County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/YDDig8vkwf— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 6, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
