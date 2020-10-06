HEARD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The body of an unidentified person was discovered Tuesday evening inside a vehicle belonging to Natalie Jones, a woman who has been missing for months.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says identification of the body is pending an autopsy.

Jones, a mother of two, was reported missing July 5. She was last seen in the 200 block of River Chase Drive in Alabama.  The 27-year-old West Georgia woman was diagnosed with bipolar and schizophrenia. 

Her vehicle was found in Heard County.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.

