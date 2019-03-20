Newnan, GA (CBS46) Police have identified a body found in a wooded area near a post office in Newnan on March 13.
The body was found around 2:45 p.m. on March 13 in the woods near the United States Post Office on Postal Parkway.
On Monday, the GBI Crime Lab was able to positively identify the body as 19 year-old Jacorey Harris.
No cause of death was given.
Harris was reported missing by his family on January 21 after he left the family home. He was spotted at a local restaurant later that night but had not been seen since.
If you have any information that police may find beneficial, you're asked to contact the Newnan Police Department.
