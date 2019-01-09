East Point, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to identify a body that was found inside a burned out vehicle in East Point early Wednesday morning.
The body was found near the intersection of Connally Court and Connally Drive.
Not many details are known about what happened.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
