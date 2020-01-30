Body found near subdivision pool, death investigation underway

McDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A death investigation is underway in Henry County after a body was discovered near a subdivision pool Thursday afternoon. Police tape surrounded the common area in the middle of the neighborhood as officers looked for any clues as to what happened.
Preliminary investigation indicated a weapon was used in the death, according to Henry County police. However, police believe it is too early in the investigation to determine whether this was self-inflicted or suspicious.
Officers located the body inside the Pembrooke Subdivision which sits between Kelly Road and Willow Lane.
Stay with CBS46 for more information as it is released.
