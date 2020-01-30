McDONOUGH, Ga. (CBS46) - A death investigation has turned in to a homicide after a body was discovered near a subdivision pool Thursday afternoon. Investigators need the help of the public to identify a person of interest in the case.
Police tape surrounded the common area in the middle of the neighborhood as officers looked for any clues as to what happened.
Preliminary investigation indicated a weapon was used in the death, according to Henry County police. Officers located the body inside the Pembrooke Subdivision which sits between Kelly Road and Willow Lane.
Police have identified the victim to be 24-year-old Voiese Pinn of McDonough.
Surveillance footage captured the person of interest.
Anyone with information pertaining to the death of Voiese Pinn or the identity of the unknown person in the above photograph contact Det J Gleason with the Henry County Police Department, call 770 288 8389.
Stay with CBS46 for more information as it is released.
