ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A death investigation is underway after police located a body in southwest Atlanta Friday evening.
The unknown body was found on the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 7:30 p.m.
Homicide Investigators as well as the Fulton County medical examiner were notified and responded to the scene.
The official cause of death will be determined pending autopsy, police tell CBS46 News.
