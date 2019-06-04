STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) – A woman’s body was found stabbed in front of an auto parts store in Stone Mountain.
Police said the woman’s body was found in the sidewalk in front of an Auto Zone on Memorial Drive. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The initial call came into police as a stabbing.
Police said they don’t have a motive for the stabbing and don’t know what led to the incident and are not sure if there are any witnesses to the stabbing.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
