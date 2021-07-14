HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Crews have recovered a body from Lake Lanier early Wednesday afternoon.
Around 12:40 p.m., crews found the body of 24-year-old Dorian Adonis Pinson who died in a boating incident on Lake Lanier in April, according to authorities. Bruce's Legacy along with the help of Hall County deputies and the Corps of Engineers recovered Pinson with a remote-operated-vehicle.
On April 18, officials responded to a drowning incident near near Sunrise Cove Marina on Lake Lanier. Investigators say three people either jumped or fell from a rented pontoon boat. A passing boat was able to rescue two of the three victims; however, Pinson went under and did not resurface, police say.
For five days, divers covered over 300 acres searching for Pinson but were unable to locate him. According to Georgia DNR, on the sixth day after the incident, they transitioned to surface searches and shore sweeps, which have been continuing daily.
Pinson’s body was sent to the GBI Crime Lab as the investigation continues.
