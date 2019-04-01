SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) South Fulton Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deceased body of a man that was discovered on Chattahoochee Drive SW on Monday afternoon.
Police say the victim was located in the 6400 block by a mail delivery person around 1:53 p.m. The unidentified victim is believed to be his 50s. He was found lying in the middle of the roadway.
Police say he sustained multiple gunshot wounds.
Not many details are known at this time.
Stay with CBS46.com for continued coverage.
