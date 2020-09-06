BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man who drowned while swimming at Flamingo Cove Sunday has been recovered after nearly two hours of search efforts.
Rescue divers began searching the Lake Allatoona area around 4 p.m. when the man did not resurface. His body was recovered just before 5:30 p.m.
The 34-year-old male's identity will not be released until next of kin are notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.