Atlanta police are searching for clues after a man was found dead inside of a vehicle that crashed and burned early Monday morning.It happened near the 2300 block of Sisk Street in northwest Atlanta.
Police responded to a call around 2:30 a.m. reporting a vehicle fire because of a car wreck. Atlanta Firefighters arrived at the scene and fully extinguished the fire.
After the car fire was extinguished, a man was found dead in the driver’s seat with a gunshot wound, police reported.
A police spokesperson said detectives are working to determine the circumstances of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
