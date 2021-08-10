TROUP County, Ga. (CBS46) — A homicide investigation is now underway after officers say they found a man shot and floating in a Georgia lake.
On August 9 around 5:23 p.m. Troup County Sheriff's Officers say they responded to a call in the Lower Glass Bridge Road area of a possible body floating in West Point Lake.
Once on scene, investigators and other first responders say they observed what "appeared to be a human body floating in the lake." Shortly after, officers used a boat to recover the body to shore.
Upon further investigation, officers identified the victim as 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell of Newnan. Investigators also shared they found a single what appeared to be gunshot wound to the victims head.
The victim's body will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing and no further details were provided at this time.
The Troup County Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
