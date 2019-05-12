GAINSVILLE, Ga (CBS46) -- The second victim of a deadly boating accident on Lake Lanier was located and recovered Saturday.
Two boats collided Wednesday afternoon. Two men on one boat were killed. The three people on the second boat all were able to get to shore safely.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources Game Wardens located the body of 38-year-old Nick Schimweg.
Game wardens used a special sector scan sonar because the water is 54-feet deep in that area and the bottom of the lake in that area is covered in timber.
They used a remote operated vehicle to recover the body. It has been turned over to the Forsyth County Coroner.
The body of the first victim, Brianislav Prazich, 59, was recovered Thursday afternoon. Both men were from Cumming.
DNR Law Enforcement's Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident.
