DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- CBS46 News has confirmed the body of a missing Clark Atlanta University student was been found in DeKalb County Friday afternoon.

In a press conference held at Atlanta Police Headquarters, Police Chief Erika Shields stood before a podium, "I am so sorry we could not provide a better ending."

On October 27th Crawford filed a police report with APD stating that her roommate Jorden Jones', 21, boyfriend, identified as a 21-year-old Barron Brantley, had kissed and touched her against her will.

The police report of the alleged incident states, Crawford and her roommate, and the roommate's boyfriend were drinking the night of the incident. Crawford stated Brantley rubbed his hands on her shoulder and kissed her neck. When she questioned him about his actions, he claimed to have thought he was touching his girlfriend.

Crawford then left to go to her room, Brantley followed after her into her room and then her bathroom. Jones told police she went to the bathroom door, and banged on it until her boyfriend came out. When he exited, his shirt was off and he stated he did not sleep with the victim before leaving the apartment in his girlfriend's car.

Crawford was found on the bathroom floor only wearing bra. She told her roommate she had passed out and did not recall Brantley being in the bathroom with her prior to blacking out. She was taken to Grady Hospital where a rape kit was administered. She went missing three days later.

((Atlanta Police Chief holds press conference: WATCH HERE))

On November 8, Shields stated one of the suspects lead investigators to Exchange Park where Crawford's body was found. CBS46 sources say the roommate and her boyfriend allegedly confessed to playing a role in the senior's disappearance.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance photos of the Clark Atlanta University senior at a liquor store on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. It was the last time she had been seen outside her apartment prior to her death.

Clark Atlanta University President George T. French released a statement saying in part:

"Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with her family and with everyone who knew and loved Alexis. While details of the investigation are still coming to light, please know I along with the rest of the CAU administration are here with you, our students, faculty, staff and CAU alumni. Tonight, we mourn together."

