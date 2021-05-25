SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities reported that the body of a missing kayaker had been located along the Chattahoochee River Tuesday evening.
His empty kayak had earlier been pulled from the river in Gwinnett County about 16 hours after he was reported missing.
The search for the man, identified by family as father-of-two David Southin, continued throughout the day.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. Tuesday after learning from Forsyth County's Swiftwater team that they had located the missing kayak. Gwinnett’s Swiftwater team and Air 1 also joined the search, but were unable to locate the missing kayaker before the search was suspended due to heavy fog.
Just after 7 p.m., authorities reported that Southin's body had been found about a half-mile down-river from the McGinnis Ferry bridge.
No information as to how the man ultimately died has been released at this time, pending investigation by the medical examiner.
Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
