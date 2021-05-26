SUWANEE, Ga. (CBS46) – Authorities reported that the body of a missing kayaker had been located along the Chattahoochee River Tuesday evening.
His empty kayak had earlier been pulled from the river in Gwinnett County about 16 hours after he was reported missing.
The search for the man, identified by family as father-of-two David Southin, continued throughout the day.
His family said he was supposed to return before sundown on Monday. When he didn't, his stepson says Southin's wife went looking.
“She thought something was wrong because he hadn’t been home yet, she went out there, found his truck, she had Google Maps ping him and it showed he was still on the river,” said Julian Best, David Southin's stepson.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded just after 1 a.m. Tuesday after learning from Forsyth County's Swiftwater team that they had located the missing kayak. Gwinnett’s Swiftwater team and Air 1 also joined the search, but were unable to locate the missing kayaker before the search was suspended due to heavy fog.
Just after 7 p.m., authorities reported that Southin's body had been found about a half-mile down-river from the McGinnis Ferry bridge.
His family said Southin had only bought his kayak about a month ago. They described him as a loveable person who was adventurous and was a strong swimmer.
Authorities said a life jacket was found in the river believed to be Southin's. They said when they recovered the body no life jacket was on him.
Preliminary information from authorities point to Southin drowning, pending investigation by the medical examiner.
Stay with CBS46 for more details as they become available.
