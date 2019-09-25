LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Lumpkin County deputies confirmed on Wednesday that the body of a female found is that of Hannah Bender.
Bender was reported missing by her mother on September 19.
A murder warrant has been obtained for 22-year-old Austin Todd Stryker of Dawsonville.
The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office has obtained a murder warrant for a Dawsonville man who may be involved in the disappearance of a missing girl.
