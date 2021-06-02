UPDATE, JUNE 2, 2021
Recovery teams located the body of missing Roswell swimmer Wednesday according to Cobb County police. CBS46 News has a crew headed to Azalea Park to gather further information. Authorities did not release any details as to where 17-year-old Jake Whatley's body was located in the Chattahoochee River. Follow CBS46 for more information as it is released.
ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- The search continues for the body of a 17-year-old boy who drowned in the Chattahoochee River on Tuesday.
Crews resumed their search around 8 a.m. Wednesday, which has now become a joint effort involving multiple jurisdictions.
Roswell fire crews were the first to arrive at the Azelea Park boat ramp. They were followed by the Department of Natural Resources, Sandy Springs Fire Rescue, and Cobb County Police.
The teen was part of a group of 10 teens and young adults who were swimming from one rock dive area to another. Along the way, two of them struggled to make it through. First responders were able to rescue one of them, an 18-year-old who was clinging to a rock. The other never resurfaced.
Officials said at that time, water levels were high and the current was three times faster than normal.
Cobb County Police have taken over the case. Right now, they are not releasing the name of the victim.
