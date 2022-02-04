JONES COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Jones County Sheriff's Office says the first part of 2022 has been busy, but they weren't quite prepared for what happened yesterday.
According to a Facebook post, investigators with the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a body on a trail in Hitchiti National Forest.
A deputy observed what appeared to be the body of a deceased female wearing white socks. Investigators arrived on scene, along with Deputy Matthew Dennis, who quickly realized the body was actually a life-sized doll.
The "crime scene" was processed and the evidence collected and brought to the Sheriff's Office. The victim, now named Selena, is a little under the weather, but is expected to make a full recovery, according to the Facebook post.
The Sheriff's Office says that it is grateful that it turned out to be a case of littering, but are asking people to please dispose of personal items in a responsible way in the future.
The Facebook post is quickly going viral with more than 252 comments and 953 shares during the first hour it was posted.
