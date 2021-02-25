Gwinnett County detectives continue investigating to determine who shot and killed a man found outside a car at a swim and tennis club Thursday.
Police said they initially responded to a trouble unknown call at Meadow Trace on Riverside Parkway. When they arrived, they found one man dead. The medical examiner later said they found a single gunshot wound on the body during the investigation at the scene, according to Gwinnett County police.
The homicide unit was brought in to investigate. Police said the man's identity has not been released until his next of kin can be notified.
