ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- On June 19th the body of Jamel Harris, a father and husband, was found lying on the ground with a fatal gunshot wound on Marietta Road.
For investigators the case was homicide, but it would soon take a turn. According to a witness, one of the officers on the scene allegedly stole more than $500 from Harris' wallet.
That officer in question would later be identified as Keisha Richburg of the Atlanta Police Department.
When Harris' wife spoke with the witness about the missing money, a formal complaint was made against former Officer Richburg -- specifically claiming she was the individual who stole the money.
On Tuesday, just one day after Officer Richburg was fired from the force, bodycam from the incident was released.
In the footage, it shows the moment former Officer Richburg is handed over Mr. Harris' wallet and phone, with an EMT officer clearly putting in a large sum of money into the wallet before former Officer Richburg takes possession of it and a phone.
It then shows the former officer returning the items to her patrol car -- we don't see the items again till she arrives at Grady Hospital.
Jamel Harris would later be pronounced dead at Grady Hospital.
You can also see former Officer Richburg hand Mr. Harris's contents to a detective.
Minus the money.
In the transcript of former Officer Richburg's interview, she continually claims that the body cam footage isn't clear enough to make out what the EMT officer put in the wallet, but did say it was a paper shape.
In a statement from APD they said," former Officer Richburg did not follow correct protocol and that it's imperative the public have trust in the Atlanta police officer's word and actions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.