ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta officer is on administrative duty after being accused of body slamming a woman to the ground after the city's first night of protests.
Just after 1 a.m. on May 30, police responded to calls of looting at Lenox Square and Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. Once on the scene an officer attempting to stop a car encountered the passenger as she tried to move a barricade.
The driver was ordered to exit the vehicle; however when she refused to follow commands the officer was forced to pull her from the car. The woman is accused of resisting removal from the vehicle. As a result, the officer resorted to forcing her to the ground during a struggle to handcuff the woman.
The woman alleges she was violently body slammed. Bodycam of the incident shows what happened in the tense moment.
An investigation into the officer's actions has been opened by the Department’s Office of Professional Standards to determine if he violated any department policies or procedures.
