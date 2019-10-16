HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Dramatic bodycam video released Wednesday showed the heroic efforts of officers in the Henry County Police Department to save a man who was threatening to commit suicide earlier this year.
The video came from the bodycam of one of the officers at the scene on July 28th. When the officer arrived, police said the person inside was angry and had a knife pressed against his chest. The officer recognized the person inside from a previous interaction and spent nearly a half hour sitting and talking with the man.
The man threatening suicide finally put the knife down and was taken to a medical treatment facility. You can watch the video above.
