Georgia's Board of Education is looking to shake things up as they lay out a plan to reimagine the education for students in grades K-12.
Part of the Board's roadmap to adapting the academic path for its 1.7 million students includes limiting state testing to grades 3rd, 5th, 8th, and once in high school.
"We cannot return to the status quo of over-testing and hyper-accountability. We must reimagine what our education system can and must become. Building on a moment that showed the best of who we are as Georgians, and on the work of the past several years, now is the time to cast a clear vision of what our education system can be -- and how our children’s futures can unfold," wrote State Superintendent Richard Woods of the proposed plan.
He continued, "We will work to ensure access to a well-rounded education for every child, create multiple diploma pathways, continue the reduction of high-stakes testing, develop an accountability system that lifts up -- rather than labels -- our schools, modernize the state’s K-12 funding formula, and much more."
Other proposed pathway to boost student success include:
- Create multiple diploma pathways
- Ensuring every student graduates with either AP, IB or dual enrollment credit
- Shifting the formula for funding to address the need for more resources
Read the full proposal below:
