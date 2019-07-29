ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A boil water advisory has been issued for the following southwest Atlanta communities: South Fulton, Fairburn, Union City portions of Atlanta along Cascade Road SW and Benjamin E. Mays Dr. SW, and the area between Avon Avenue SW and Fairburn Road SW.
The City of Atlanta Watershed Management Department is "assessing the impacted area and system pressures."
Residents and businesses are advised to boil water prior to use, or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food or brushing teeth. Water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil.
A loss of power at the Adamsville Pump Station resulted in temporary loss of water pressure in the impacted parts of SW Atlanta. Though the system has been restored, the city recommends residents and businesses to boil water until the advisory is lifted.
