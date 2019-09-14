DEKALB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County residents are under a boil water advisory after heavy thunderstorms caused temporary power outages at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant.
Outages were reported last night around 10:40 p.m. and earlier Saturday morning around 2:36 a.m.
County officials have said that this was a precautionary measure after water pressure dropped below minimum safety levels for a brief period.
Backup generators restored power to the facility in under three minutes.
The advisory does not affect residents served by the City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.
The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is collecting water samples to determine whether there are harmful contaminants in the water supply, authorities say.
CBS46 will provide updates on the advisory and when it is expected to be lifted as available.
