SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46)- A water main break on a 30-inch transmission main has led the Department of Watershed Management to issue a boil water advisory for residents and businesses located in South Fulton County.
The water main break occurred at Fairburn Road near the intersection of Cascade Road. Impacted areas that may experience low are no water pressure include Chattahoochee Hills, the City of South Fulton, Union City and Fairburn.
Fairburn Road is closed to traffic between Cascade Road and Utoy Springs Road SW.
The boil water advisory will remain in place until DWM is cleared to lift the advisory following sampling protocols.
Click HERE to learn precautions to take during a boil water advisory.
